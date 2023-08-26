Iranian film authorities have banned actresses who have appeared in public without veiling or in some way breached the country’s strict dress code.

Many Iranian actresses have appeared in public without the hijab or posted images discovered on social media in recent months in support of the protests sparked by the September death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained for not wearing the headscarf.

“The director of the Supervisory Department of the Iran Film Organization (Roohollah Sohrabi) announced that a group of famous Iranian actresses have been banned from removing their headscarves,” the Iran Front Page (IFP) digital newspaper reported on Wednesday. Sohrabi warned filmmakers not to cast these actresses in their films as they will face “serious consequences”, IFP reported.

The director of the state body that manages Iranian audiovisual production also revealed that “it has not been possible” to show at least 10 finished films because the actresses who participated in them appeared later without a veil or because they have “escaped” the country.

Sohrabi affirmed that it is studying to show these “problematic” tapes in the future taking into account “all aspects” of them and considered that the interpreters “should return part of the money they received to the producers to compensate their losses”, according to with the ISNA agency.

Alidoosti is an Iranian actress with wide international projection.

According to IFP, some of the banned performers are Taraneh Alidoosti, Baran Kosari, Pantea Bahram, Katayoun Riahi, Fatemehj Motamed Aria and Golab Adineh.

All of these actresses have been in trouble with the Iranian justice system since the start of the protests last September for appearing in public and on social media without a headscarf, or for publicly supporting the protests.

In the case of Alidousti, the protagonist of the film The Salesman, the interpreter was arrested in December for “publishing false and distorted content, inciting riots and supporting anti-Iranian movements” after condemning the execution of Mohsen Shekari, the first hanged for participating in the protests.

The Iran Film Organization’s announcement comes less than a month after the anniversary of Amini’s death. Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have denounced that the Iranian authorities are arresting activists and putting pressure on the families of those killed in the protests due to the proximity of the anniversary.

Amini’s death sparked strong protests, shouting “woman, life, freedom” that for months called for the end of the Islamic Republic and which died down after a strong repression that caused 500 deaths, thousands of arrests and in which they were seven protesters executed, one of them in public.

EFE

