What in social networks has ceased to be a trend, in the territories translates into impotence and pain. Friends and relatives of Marcos Fidel Jiménez Bohórquez had to say goodbye this week to the 51-year-old peasant leader in the La Resurrección cemetery in Barrancabermeja (Santander), a municipality on the banks of the Magdalena River, in northeastern Colombia.

Jiménez was part of the Community Action Board of the village of La Poza, in the municipality of Cantagallo (Bolívar), where he was kidnapped on August 18 by Farc dissidents. Four days later, human rights organizations confirmed his murder on the road between Rancho Quemado and Mina Nueva, in the rural area of ​​Segovia (Antioquia), about 90 kilometers from where the abduction occurred. The peasant, husband and father of two children – a 10-year-old girl and another who is about to turn 15 – is the 110th social leader assassinated so far this year , according to data from the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Indepaz.

The Campesino Association of the Cimitarra River Valley, an organization from Magdalena Medio to which the assassinated leader belonged, condemned the crime and demanded the release of three other compañeros who are still kidnapped. “These unacceptable criminal acts deepen the humanitarian crisis that we are suffering in our territory due to the violent and indiscriminate action of illegal armed groups,” the association said in a statement. public pronouncement. They also denounced the confinement of indigenous and peasant communities due to armed confrontations.

The assassination of social leaders, a phenomenon that worsened in Colombia after the signing of the peace agreement between the Government and the extinct FARC in 2016, does not stop. Since the agreement, 1,526 of them have been killed, the majority between 2017 and 2020. Last year, 189 cases were reported, 18 more than in 2021. So far in 2023, homicides have decreased, but they continue.

Indepaz warns that the number is high, particularly in areas with disputes over the control of illegal businesses such as illegal mining or coca cultivation. “With the current trend, 180 leaders could be assassinated in December, a reduction compared to previous years. However, the situation is increasingly serious in the South Pacific, in departments such as Nariño and in the north of Cauca”, emphasizes Leonardo González, director of the institute.

The panorama that Indepaz shows coincides with that revealed by the representative in Colombia of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Juliette De Rivero. In the first half of the year, that office observed a 19% decrease in verified cases of homicides of social leaders compared to the same period in 2022. “This is positive, but the high number of defenders murdered in Colombia continues being intolerable”, declared the representative.

The situation contrasts with an increasingly weak tone of indignation, which is adapted on social networks according to political interests. The news portal La Silla Vacía found that the murders have become invisible because activists related to the Government of Gustavo Petro have ceased their complaints about the insecurity of social leaders. Now it is the right that occasionally uses the issue to oppose.

But what happens on Twitter, or X, is one thing, and what happens in territories far from the Internet or from political pulses, where communities feel unprotected, is another. María Irene Ramírez, president of the Cimitarra River Valley Peasant Association, affirms that the armed groups “want to retake control and take the land from the peasants. They demand taxes for anything, for a mine, for the sale of wood, for the sale of a farm. They have taken away a lot of authority from the community action boards because they have to do what they say. That’s terrible. Those who don’t like it have to leave, they die or settle down”.

On the other side of the country, to the west, in the Pacific zone, where the greatest number of these crimes are concentrated, concern is also latent. Juan Pablo Salazar, representative to the Chamber of the department of Cauca for the peace seats, says that these events affect the defense of social and environmental causes, and leave a trail of consternation. “When a person representing a community or a cause is killed, the first thing that remains is a lot of fear from the people who are around that process, which makes them lower flags, that the families themselves recommend to those who remain that they not get on with it. The social fabric is destroyed ”, he assures.

Human rights organizations such as Somos Defensores, which presented President Petro with an emergency plan to protect social leaders two days before he took office, lamented a few months ago the slowness of the Executive to put a stop to the murders.

While the Government insists on the policy of total peace, seeking to establish agreements with armed groups such as the ELN, the dissidents of the Farc and the Clan del Golfo, that put an end to the violence, leaders like Ramírez demand immediate actions. “The State is running out of answers. We have a commissioner who invites us to meet and talk, but where are the guarantees for life? There is no. We feel that we are going to spend four years talking, speaking in workshops and that the more we denounce the more we are silenced, the more we are prohibited from entering the territories, ”he laments.

For organizations such as the one that included the assassinated leader Marcos Fidel Jiménez, continuing in a process of dialogue with illegal groups without the commitment to respect the freedom of the civilian population deepens mistrust and hinders the possibility of advancing in the construction of peace.

The indifference to the murder of a social leader in Colombia every two days on average is felt in a country that easily forgets its dead. “Unfortunately it became a landscape. It is no longer news when something happens every day. That is serious because it means that society itself is getting used to it, it is normalizing it. The social control of the armed groups is part of normality”, points out Leonardo González, the director of Indepaz.

