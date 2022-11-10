Iran announces production of hypersonic ballistic missiles

Iran first manufactured a hypersonic ballistic missileGeneral Amirali Hajizadeh, commander of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force, announced Thursday.

“This hypersonic ballistic missile can counteract anti-aircraft defense shields. It will be able to go through all anti-missile defense systems,” the general was quoted as saying by the Fars agency.

A hypersonic missile develops speeds greater than Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound), at about 6,000 km/h.

According to the Iranian military official, “This missile, which targets enemy anti-missile systems, represents a great leap forward in the generation of missiles. Hypersonic missiles pose challenges to radar designers because of their high speed and ability to move. Several countries seek to develop them.

Russia, North Korea and the United States announced in 2021 that they carried out tests, which revives fears of a new arms race.

Russia has an advantage in this sector, with several types of these missiles, and in August it announced that it had deployed planes equipped with these hypersonic weapons in Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave surrounded by NATO countries in northeastern Europe.

AFP