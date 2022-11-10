This PC Hoofttractor is wrong that it is good again (and then goes wrong again).

Someone once came up with the name PC Hoofttractor. the combination of the Netherlands’ most prestigious shopping street with the word ‘tractor’ behind it. That’s funny, because a tractor is not the best vehicle for driving around town. Mind you, this comment was made before farmers were saddled with a problem the government had anticipated for years.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the ultimate PC main tractor. Especially if you have the G63 AMG variant and preferably with quite a few modifications from Brabus, Lorinser, Manhart or Keyvani. But the most exuberant G-Class breeder is of course Mansory. Yes, everyone in the comment section is going to announce that upon seeing the images, the anti-peristalsis starts to do its job.

Something really special

But Mansory builds cars for people who buy them, not for people who lease a Tesla Model 3 or self-proclaimed purists who continue to drive an old BMW 3 Series. No, Mansory is for the very smelly people who really want something special and yes, that should stand out.

Well, in this case, of course, it succeeded. It has become an extremely wrong G-Class. The configuration of this PC Hoofttractor must be turned on. I really don’t know that duo-tone matte gray to black. The wheels are too big, the. tires too flat and for a car that weighs more than 2.5 tons there is too much forged carbon on. Qualitatively it will be more than okay, but aesthetically it is over the top.

Unique feature PC Main Tractor

But that’s not the point, it’s all striking, expensive and rete-exclusive. In this case completely. Look, tuned G-Classes are commonplace. Mercedes mainly sells G63s and these are regularly adapted to the wishes of the customer. In this case, Mansory has been busy making something really special through the doors. They open the other way!

Yes, just like Kennedy’s Mazda RX-8 or Lincoln, this car has suicide doors. Instead of a back seat, there are now two captain’s chairs. Super handy if you want to be driven by the PC Hooft. You can get in and out more easily.

Of course, the engine has also been modified. Through other turbos, exhaust system, ECU and some other modifications, the power increases to 888 roaring horsepower. The price of this PC Hoofttractor? That say they don’t at Mansory, but those who want to be special have to pay a lot.

