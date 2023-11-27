Tasnim International News Agency quoted Kanaani as saying, in his weekly press conference, regarding the Palestinian issue: “Unfortunately, America has been part of the problem over the past few decades. And in the recent war on Gaza and the aggression launched by the Zionist entity against the people of Gaza, unfortunately “America was actually part of this war.”

He continued: “This war would not have happened without the American government. America fully supported the Zionist entity in all fields, and prevented the war from ending. It is not expected that America will be part of the solution. America’s help could be to stop its support for the entity.”

He pointed out that all indications indicate that Israel is seeking adventure, adding, “Based on our observations with the various parties, America wants to achieve what it did not achieve through political means. In other words, to achieve the goals that were not achieved in the unjust war on the political track.”

He stressed that “the Palestinian people will not allow any party to achieve illegitimate interests. The fate of Palestine will be decided by the people of Palestine. It is the Palestinian people who have the right to determine their fate. The unjust American actions will not help in resolving the crisis without looking at reality. The incident that we witnessed was As a result of not understanding reality.

cease-fire

Kanaani stated that the discussions that took place and are taking place with the regional parties aim to continue the ceasefire, and he said: “This matter was also discussed during the Foreign Minister’s visit to Qatar. The ongoing negotiations aim to make the temporary ceasefire permanent.”

Regarding the presence of American warships in the region, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said: “The American government has never played a security role regarding regional issues, and has always helped create instability in the region. We evaluate this in the context of continued American support for the Zionist entity.”