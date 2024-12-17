Grades It is one of the most useful applications of the iPhonebecause it creates a free space to write messages to yourself, reminders and any other type of text that you want to save in your phone’s memory. smartphone. However, many users only take advantage of a small part of the potential of this software free of the system. We have selected the seven best tricks and benefits so that you can learn to use them from now on.

If you don’t have the app yet, here it is the link free download for iPhone.

Save notes as PDF

Go to the options menu that is indicated with three dots (…), choose Printthen scroll to Save to file. You will then find the PDF in your downloads folder ready to handle as you see fit.

Protect notes with a password

Simply swipe left while holding down the note, then tap on the padlock and choose a custom password or system password: biometric access code or via FaceID).

Organize your notes to catalog them

At any time you can write a hashtag (#) in the text of the note, this will serve to label it yellow; so you can find your text in the folders section of the Notes menu, in Label.

Place a hashtag (#) to tag what you consider “important” in the app free Apple Notes. Apple

Scan documents

Simply hold down the icon Grades and choose the option Scan documents in the options menu. Then scan the document from the camera to save it to memory.

Collaborate with others on a note

From the note configured as a list, tap Share a notethen in Collaborate and send the link to the person you want to collaborate with. If you only want to send a copy, simply select Send a copy. You can change permissions at any time.

This is what the menu looks like to collaborate in the app of Notes. Apple

Draw in your notes

You just have to tap on Edit to choose a color and a drawing tool: a pencil or marker, and give free rein to your freedom. It is also compatible with the Apple Pencil smart pencil. You have the option to create a collaborative drawing with the Collaborate feature already described.

Direct access in the Control Center

You can also set up a shortcut to Notes by simply going to Configuration > Control Center > Add the shortcut.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.