A little over two months ago, patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis celebrated in the Congress of Deputies the unanimity by which their long-awaited ALS law passed. Both from the guest gallery and from the Constitutional Chamber, from where they could follow the debate, patients and relatives hugged, shouted and cried with emotion after achieving a rule that they had been begging for for years and that had left more than 2,000 affected people behind. that they didn’t get to see it. This Tuesday, the atmosphere was totally different: the patients denounce that the law, despite having been published for a month and a half in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and therefore being in force, is for the moment only “a piece of paper” because the aid that contemplates are not reaching them. For this reason, the PP has brought to the Lower House a non-law proposal (PNL) in which it urges the Government to “guarantee, regardless of whether” the General State Budgets are approved, “the budgetary provision to ensure that all the advances contemplated in the ELA law materialize and are accessible under conditions of equity throughout Spain, in a timely manner for all those affected.

The debate has been fierce, although all groups have wanted to show their support for the patients and for the aid to arrive. He has defended the non-legal proposal of the PP Ester Muñoz, who has assured the sick that his party will not “abandon” them or “fail” them. «It seemed incredible to me that I had to come back here to ask for money for the ALS law. Until they provide the money, we are not going to stop going out,” he launched and recalled that the approval of the Budgets is not necessary to provide the law financially. And it has disfigured, like other groups such as Junts or Vox, that after the approval of the norm there was “very quickness” on the part of the representatives of the Executive to take photos with the patients.

Pilar Calvo, from Junts, another of the parties that drafted the text, spoke along the same lines. He has insisted that the rule was everyone’s business, without ideological blocks, and has made it clear that “the Government can provide the necessary resources to the autonomous communities without having to obtain a budget agreement.” “To be able to do things you need money and you need Budgets,” said Sumar deputy Rafael Cofiño, who assured that “the ministries have the capacity to execute some issues, but others are done through the autonomous communities.” », so part of the pending work, Cofiño said, depends on the ministries of Health and Social Affairs of the autonomies.

For the PSOE, Emilio Sáez Cruz has taken the stand and, in an angry tone, has accused the PP of attacking public health and has stated that it is up to the autonomous communities to deploy the ALS law. “The Government of Pedro Sánchez will comply with the people affected by ALS,” he said.









Without care

«At the moment the law is written and approved, but not applied. And that generates desperation in the face of the situation in which patients find themselves. The desperation that existed before because it was not approved is now because it is not applied,” explains Fernando Martín, president of the National Confederation of ALS Entities (Conela). He assures that the sick are still not guaranteed the specialized care that was regulated by law and that was – and is – their main complaint. «At the moment it is not being seen. Funding is needed because what is needed are expert hands to take care of these people,” he points out. And he insists: it is “the vital point” so that ALS patients do not have to “choose between living or dying based on the money they have.”

Among the patients, says Martín, discouragement reigns these days. Jordi Sabaté, one of the most visible faces of the disease, speaks along this line, recalling his meeting in La Moncloa with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in which they were promised that aid would arrive before the end of the year. . “We still do not have the financing of 240 million to be able to have aid to live and to be able to save the lives of thousands of people,” he denounces.

“I should have been more cautious”

Sabaté recently published a message on his social networks in which he apologized to the rest of the patients for “having given false hope” about the law. «I felt the moral duty to do it. Although I only communicated what the Government told us, I have a responsibility and I should have been more cautious and controlled my joy and euphoria,” he reproaches himself.

The ALS law, Sabaté points out, “has no political color or ideology”: “Every day in Spain three people die from ALS, of all ideologies, and in turn, three new cases of ALS are diagnosed every day. And today, the State only offers us the right to die with euthanasia, but it would be fair if it also offered us the right to live with the help of this law.

This Tuesday, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, the spokesperson for the Executive, Pilar Alegría, assured that “there is a clear and firm commitment to all family members and people affected by ALS” by which the Executive ” “It will guarantee this budget allocation due to our commitment and within the scope of our responsibilities and our financial co-responsibility with the competent public administrations.” The Minister of Social Rights, Pablo Bustinduy, has also conveyed to patients that his department is working to give “the greatest speed” to the implementation of the law, explains Fernando Martín.