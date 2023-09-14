One of the novelties of iPhone 15 is the adoption of sockets USB-C instead of classic proprietary solutions. OnePlus decided to make fun of the Cupertino company for this revolution, underlining that it has been using this standard since 2015.

The postpublished on X, is concise and easy to understand:



“USB-C from 2015. Fast charging from 2016.



Just to say 🤫”