One of the novelties of iPhone 15 is the adoption of sockets USB-C instead of classic proprietary solutions. OnePlus decided to make fun of the Cupertino company for this revolution, underlining that it has been using this standard since 2015.
The postpublished on X, is concise and easy to understand:
“USB-C from 2015. Fast charging from 2016.
Just to say 🤫”
Revolution!
Jokes of this kind in the world of technology are quite frequent and serve to make some noise around a product or a brand, in this case OnePlus. It is difficult to see the desire to discredit Apple, given that so little is certainly not enough to reduce its success and convince its fans to change the system.
If desired, however, the release of OnePlus is also a way to underline how in some cases it tends to be presented as big news, almost like revolutionscharacteristics that in reality just aren’t.
#iPhone #OnePlus #mocks #Apple #finally #adopting #USBC #sockets
Leave a Reply