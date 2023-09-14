Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2023 – 9:37

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to raise its main interest rates by 25 basis points, after concluding a monetary policy meeting this Thursday, the 14th, as inflation in the euro zone remains persistent and well above the official target. of 2%. This is the 10th consecutive increase in ECB interest rates.

With the decision, the ECB’s refinancing rate will increase from 4.25% to 4.50%, that of deposits, from 3.75% to 4%, and that of loans, from 4.50% to 4.75% .

The adjustment in interest rates was in line with the expectations of some analysts, but some of them predicted that rates would remain unchanged.

The ECB reiterated this Thursday that inflation in the euro zone continues to slow down, but is expected to remain “very high for a long time”.

“Future decisions will ensure that interest rates are set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary,” the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB also reaffirmed that it will continue to depend on future data to define the level of interest rates and how long its restrictive stance will last.

Soon, starting at 9:45 am (Brasília time), the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, will participate in a press conference to comment on this Thursday’s decision.