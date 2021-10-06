The new ones iPhone 13 did not trigger the spark in the hearts of the users. While device sales are going strong, Apple users believe the new series is nothing exciting.

To confirm this idea, the more than 5000 Apple users who responded to the survey launched by SellCell. The sample examined refers to users of age and not located in the United States.

As emerges from the final report, 64% of users indicated that the new iPhones 13 have nothing exciting. For 21.5% of the sample there is only something interesting while only 14.5% were impressed by Apple devices.

Apple has failed to break into the hearts of users with the new iPhone 13

An important detail also concerns the timing. Before the announcement, many more users they were interested in the new iPhone 13 and looked forward to it. To confirm that the leap generation is not so marked is the rate of users interested in upgrading from their smartphone to one of the iPhone 13.

Only 23.3% would buy one of the Cupertino flagships while before the official announcement, the interested users were 43.8%. Most users interested in switching smartphones would choose the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, while the vanilla and Mini versions are the least attractive.

The features that make one model preferable over the other are the 120Hz display and battery life. The the most criticized features are the lack of Touch ID, of the always-on display mode and a notch that is always generous in size.

Skeptics have postponed the appointment to iPhone 14 while those who needed a new smartphone opted for another device. In particular, the main choices are Google’s Pixels and Samsung, with a small percentage of users oriented towards OnePlus.