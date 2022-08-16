





By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the race for the Planalto Palace with 44% of voting intentions, followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 32%, according to a survey by the Ipec institute. , published on the day that the deadline for the registration of candidacies with the Electoral Court ended.

The poll is also released the day before the official start of the electoral campaign and shortly after the start of the payment of Auxílio Brasil with an increased monthly amount, from 400 to 600 reais, which must be paid by December.

In the so-called second platoon, the poll brings the PDT candidate, Ciro Gomes, with 6%, and senator Simone Tebet (MDB), who registered 2% of the respondents’ preference. As the poll’s margin of error is 2 percentage points, the two are on the brink of a technical tie.

Next comes candidate Vera Lúcia (PSTU), with 1%, in a technical tie with Tebet.

Candidates José Maria Eymael (DC), Felipe d’Avila (NOVO), Léo Péricles (UP), Pablo Marçal (Pros), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (UNIÃO) were mentioned, but did not reach, individually, the level of 1% of voting intentions.

Those who said they would vote blank or annul the vote added up to 8%, while those who were undecided and those who did not respond reached 7%.

Ipec simulated a second round between Lula and Bolsonaro. In this scenario, PT would win with 51% of voting intentions, against 35% for Bolsonaro.

The institute also brought the assessment of Bolsonaro’s management. Among the interviewees, 29% classified it as excellent or good, 26% considered it regular and another 43% answered that the administration is bad or terrible.

The national IPEC survey prior to this one, released in December last year, was carried out in a different scenario than the current one and included names that are no longer participating in the dispute, which prevents comparison with this Monday’s survey.

A new institute led by former members of Ibope Intelligence, Ipec interviewed 2,000 voters in 130 cities, between August 12 and 14.

Recent polls from other institutes cannot be directly compared either, but they help to give an idea of ​​the current electoral situation.

Datafolha poll released on July 28 brought the PT leader in the presidential race with 47%, compared to 29% for the current president. The margin of error for this survey was 2 percentage points.

Quaest poll released on August 3 showed Lula with 44% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro added up to 32%. The poll’s margin of error was also 2 percentage points.







