Ice hockey | The young Lions’ initial group work ended with a 6–3 loss against Canada

Ice hockey in the men’s under-20 world championships, Finland’s career in the first group ended with a 6–3 loss against Canada.

In the first period, Canada jumped out to a three-goal lead, but Finland Samuel Helenius managed to narrow the set in the last minute.

In the second set, Canada already increased its lead to 5–1. In the last set, Finland came within two goals Joakim Kemellin and Roby Järventien with hits, but the Canadian team finished the final readings to an empty net.

Finland finished second in the A group. Finland will have either Sweden or Germany as their semifinal opponent.