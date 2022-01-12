The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation in the city of São Paulo, rose 0.57% in the first four weeks of January, repeating the variation at the end of December, according to data published this Wednesday by the Instituto de Economic Research (Fipe).

In the initial reading this month, five of the seven components of the IPC-Fipe gained strength: Housing (from 0.15% in December to 0.26% in the first four weeks of January), Transport (from 0.50% to 0.54% ), Health (from 0.01% to 0.08%), Clothing (from 0.76% to 0.92%) and Education (from 0.14% to 0.68%).

On the other hand, there was a deceleration in the items Food (from 1.23% to 1.17%) and Personal Expenses (from 0.69% to 0.29%).

See below how the components of the IPC-Fipe were in the first four weeks of January:

– Housing: 0.26%

– Food: 1.17%

– Transport: 0.54%

– Personal Expenses: 0.29%

– Health: 0.08%

– Clothing: 0.92%

– Education: 0.68%

– General Index: 0.57%

