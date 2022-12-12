Mexico City (Luis Pablo Segundo) – Companies in Mexico and Latin America will increase their expenses for the purchase of Information Technology (IT) up to 40 percent of their budgets by 2023, said Javier Cordero, vice president and general manager Red Hat NoLa.

“Right now it should be about 60 percent of business budgets to maintain the status quo and 40 percent to innovate,” he said in an interview.

Cordero explained that in previous years the business sector had no intention of innovating; however, as a result of technological acceleration of the pandemicToday the environment is different

“Normally companies used 80 percent of their budget to maintain their status quo, while the rest was allocated for innovation and technology issues,” he said.

The hybrid cloud, the Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and edge computing These will be the technologies with the greatest demand in the business market in the coming year.

He highlighted that in recent years IT purchases are more precise and with more clarity about objectives.

“Companies move faster when they think they are going to adopt, acquire, how to better serve customers, how to be closer to the value chain; that is generating enormous dynamism in the industry,” he said.

However, facing a greater presence of technology in companies; they will continue to present important challenges in the coming years; in order to improve their production processes.

“The main challenge that organizations, both public and private, will face over the next year will be to strengthen and improve their IT architectures,” Cordero said.

Citing the ninth survey Global Tech Outlooksaid security will continue to be the top IT funding priority in all regions and most sectors.

Cordero added that network security and cloud security will continue to be top business priorities; this after the high incidents in cybersecurity that afflict the Latin American region.

It may interest you:

“The trend in the adoption of this (cloud) technology will continue to be high; combined with Open Source, they form tools capable of addressing specific demands, also helping to overcome challenges of any nature and scale,” he concluded.