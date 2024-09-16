Here we are: Monday is the big day when iPhones around the world can be updated to the new version of the operating system. With the arrival of iOS 18, iPhone users can expect a renewed user experience. Aside from the debut of Apple Intelligence, which however does not directly concern Italy (for now it will only be in English), there are many small changes and all aimed at making the device more personal, powerful and intelligent. The home screenfor example, will no longer be the same: now the icons can be moved freely, allowing for unprecedented customization. Even the wallpapers become more dynamic and adaptable to everyone’s tastes.

The lock screenoften overlooked, gains new features: the flashlight and camera icons can be replaced with other apps, making access to your favorite functions even more immediate. Control Centerthe beating heart of rapid interaction with the device, has been reorganized and made customizable. Now everyone can decide which controls to display and in what order, making the experience even more fluid. The App Management takes control to a new level: you can lock them down or hide them completely, ensuring greater privacy and a cleaner organization. Password management is also simplified thanks to a dedicated app, which collects all your credentials in one safe place.

There torchan often underestimated accessory, becomes more versatile thanks to the possibility of regulating the intensity and light beam. For those who suffer from motion sickness during car tripsiOS 18 introduces a feature that displays motion indicators, designed to reduce feelings of nausea. The app camera is enriched with new features, including intelligent automatic selections and an enhanced search to quickly find the shots you want. The calculator turns into an advanced tool, capable of performing complex calculations and unit conversions. The app Notes becomes even more complete thanks to the ability to record voice memos and format text.

The iOS 18 update will be available starting September 16 at 10 a.m. PDT for a wide range of iPhone models, starting with the iPhone XS. To update, make sure your device is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and has enough battery left. Then, go to “Settings,” select “General,” and then “Software Update.” If the update is available, follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it. In just a few simple steps, your iPhone will be ready to offer a user experience with small improvements that can make a difference.