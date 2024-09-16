Passion for flying, for travel and, of course, for his family. These three adjectives can help us understand who he was Gabriella Carioa 57-year-old flight attendant who sadly lost her life during a flight due to a sudden illness.

Here’s what we found out about this woman.

Gabriella Cario dies during a plane trip due to a sudden illness

It was supposed to be a business trip like many others that the hostess Gabriela Cario she was prepared to face a few hours ago. It all happened on Saturday afternoon when the woman was at the airport in Reggio Calabria ready to board the flight to Rome Fiumicino.

The plane of tragedy

Apparently the stewardess had felt unwell and had convinced her to return home, but unfortunately it was on board that last flight that the worst happened. In fact, around 3:15 pm, this flight was suspended and the travellers abandoned the plane precisely because of the sickness which hit the woman.

Gabriella was only 57 years old and nothing suggested that she could fall ill at any moment. Obviously, the flight personnel immediately contacted the rescuebut unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for her.

The memory of family and colleagues

The loss of Gabriella has left a great empty throughout the community, as it was very well known in Sabaudiathe place where she lived with her husband and three children. The hostess was very well known in the village, so much so that the same mayor he described it as a sunny woman which was very difficult to see without a smile on your face.

Even the one who mourns her brother Giuseppe Cariowho in life is famous for being judge of the Latina court. The two had a very close bond and on several occasions offered each other support. Tomorrow afternoon around 3:30 pm the funerals of the woman at the church of the Santissima Annunziata.

