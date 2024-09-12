Apple introduced a new feature in iOS 18called “Repair Assistant“, designed to make it easier to set up replacement components after an iPhone repair. This innovation is compatible only with original Apple components and ensures that the iPhone will function properly after being repaired with an Apple component.

For example, a replacement display can be set up with Repair Assistant to provide access to features like True Tone, auto-brightness, and more. For the battery, the setup process ensures that the battery health reporting function works properly.

The feature can also be used to configure components that were installed before the release of iOS 18, which as we know is coming soon. Users who have replaced their battery with a third-party one, but are using an original Apple battery, can configure it as an original Apple component.

After installing iOS 18, if there is a configurable component, it will appear in the “Parts & Service” section within the app settings. Users who have not performed any repairs will not see this section. Apple has stated that Repair Assistant is compatible with iPhone 12 and later models. Batteries, cameras, displays, and other components can be configured using this tool.

Repair Assistant was originally announced by Apple in April, with a promise to launch this fall. This feature provides the ability to use used, genuine Apple components for fully functional repairs. As part of this initiative, Apple is extending Activation Lock to iPhone components to discourage theft of iPhones for parts.

And you were waiting for this feature? Tell us your opinion in the comments below, while if you are interested in iPhone 16, Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4, here we tell you what really changes compared to the previous models.