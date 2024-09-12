For a few hours now there has been talk of an unexpected background story that concerns the existence of a secret agreement between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti. In fact, there is talk of a compromise that would concern the two ex-spouses and that, perhaps, will be formalized in court during the hearing for their separation.

Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti

Here’s everything we found out about it.

New rumors about Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti

Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti have represented for years the couple par excellence, the one where two people love each other without limits and that make you think about how it is impossible to leave each other. Unfortunately, however, even for them the time has come terminus and not even in such a serene and peaceful way.

Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti

For months and months the two have been rebuilding their lives with their new respective partners, but they continue to be focused on the end of their relationship. In fact, the events related to their relationship continue to follow one another separationwhich is why yet another hearing will take place shortly.

However, it seems that there are some details that could put other aspects under the spotlight. According to some portals such as Dagospia in fact, there would be a secret agreement between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti, which could materialize right in court. What is it about?

The new agreement between the ex-spouses

According to what has been spread by various gossip portals there is a new secret agreement that Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti have made regarding their separation. It is said in fact that the two ex-spouses have decided not to have their alleged lovers in what will be the next hearings of their separation.

Ilary and Francesco