A new agreement emerges between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti
For a few hours now there has been talk of an unexpected background story that concerns the existence of a secret agreement between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti. In fact, there is talk of a compromise that would concern the two ex-spouses and that, perhaps, will be formalized in court during the hearing for their separation.
Here's everything we found out about it.
New rumors about Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti
Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti have represented for years the couple par excellence, the one where two people love each other without limits and that make you think about how it is impossible to leave each other. Unfortunately, however, even for them the time has come terminus and not even in such a serene and peaceful way.
For months and months the two have been rebuilding their lives with their new respective partners, but they continue to be focused on the end of their relationship. In fact, the events related to their relationship continue to follow one another separationwhich is why yet another hearing will take place shortly.
However, it seems that there are some details that could put other aspects under the spotlight. According to some portals such as Dagospia in fact, there would be a secret agreement between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti, which could materialize right in court. What is it about?
The new agreement between the ex-spouses
According to what has been spread by various gossip portals there is a new secret agreement that Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti have made regarding their separation. It is said in fact that the two ex-spouses have decided not to have their alleged lovers in what will be the next hearings of their separation.
They would have therefore decided to give themselves a tone just for the respect of their children thus seeking that truce which could lead to a peaceful coexistence without too much drama. During the hearingsso they won’t appear personality which Christian Iovino and Noemi Bocchi those who, in some way, may have contributed to the damage to the relationship between Ilary and Francesco. Other people were also supposed to appear in court, including, for example, Ilary’s sisters, Silvia and Meloryand the mysterious Mediaset agent with whom Totti is said to have interacted in the past.
