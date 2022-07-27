If you have installed the public beta of iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 on an iPhone or iPad, you will be trying all the functions of the new Apple operating system, which include a new lockscreen on smartphones and a new multitasking system on tablets with M1 chips, among others. what’s this. Like all betas, however, it is possible that some functions are compromised and that there are some problems with important aspects of the device, such as battery life. The final and stable version of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will arrive in the fall, but if you have already installed it and want to go back, here’s how to downgrade. One important warning for all Apple Watch owners: if you have also installed the watchOS 9 beta and connected it to an iPhone with the iOS 16 beta, you will not be able to return to watchOS 8 and your smartwatch will not it will work with iOS 15.

To uninstall the iOS 16 beta immediately, you will need to restore your iPhone or iPad by recovering an iOS 15 backup. So keep in mind that you will lose some data, returning to the latest version of the software as when you had iOS 15 installed. First of all, make sure you have a computer with macOS updated to the latest version (Monterey 12.4). Then connect iPhone or iPad to Mac. At this point you will need to enter recovery mode on your device. You will be sure that the procedure worked when you see a computer icon and a cable on the screen. Here’s how to do it depending on the device:

iPhone 8 and later: Press and quickly release the key to raise the volume, then do the same with the key to lower it. Finally, hold down the power button until you see the recovery screen.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Press and hold the power key and the volume down key at the same time. Wait for the Apple logo to appear, and keep pressing until the recovery screen.

iPad with home button: Press and hold the home button and the volume down button at the same time. Wait for the Apple logo to appear, and keep pressing until the recovery screen.

iPad with Face ID: Quickly press and release the key to raise the volume, then do the same with the key to lower it. Press and hold the power button, wait for the Apple logo to appear, and keep pressing until the recovery screen.

When the Restore / Update option appears on your computer, choose Restore. This process will erase everything on the iPhone or iPad and reinstall the latest version of iOS 15. Select Install when prompted to perform an update. When the process is complete, you can recover an old iOS 15 backup from iCloud or Mac, or choose to set the device as new.