PlayStation celebrates its Summer Sale with a contest where you can win games and gift cards from the PS Store.

PlayStation he has no intention of hitting the brakes. Just a few minutes ago, he confirmed the list of free games that will come to PS Plus Essential in August, which is complemented by other news with which they promise to integrate all deliveries of the Yakuza saga into the service. In short, we users have good reasons to look at the panorama of PS4 and PS5but the Japanese company now wants to draw our attention with the Summer sales and a curious challenge.

To participate, we must record ourselves doing a monologue, skit or joke about a Sale gameAs you can see in the video that heads this news, PlayStation has partnered with the comedian Angel Martin to submit a contest. To participate, we simply have to record us doing a monologue, skit, parody or joke about any of the Summer Sale games (with the camera horizontal, 16:9 format and minimum 1080p) and upload it as a comment to the PlayStation Twitter post below, adding the hashtag #PlayStationSummerComedy.

The winner will get a game to choose from a selection and a PS Store gift card of 20 eurosWhat are the prizes? According to the contest, the winners will be able to obtain a copy to choose between a selection of titles and a PS Store gift card worth 20 euros. Additionally, the comedy piece will be broadcast at the PlayStation Summer Comedy Fest event on August 12which can be seen on the channel Twitter of the company and will be presented by Ángel Martín.

It is important to note that this challenge is already active and will end next Wednesday August 10 at 12:00. From then on, PlayStation will not accept any more entries, but we have enough days ahead of us to look at the game offers for PS4 and PS5 and think of occurrences that could get a laugh out of both the company and the public that will see us on the day of Retransmission.

Offers on dozens of games for PS4 and PS5

If you are only interested in knowing the PS Store discounts, keep in mind that the Summer Sales put dozens of games for PlayStation consoles on sale. As always, we leave you with some titles whose price has caught our attention, but we also recommend you enter the PS4 and PS5 digital store to be aware of all the bargains. In addition, the August 3rd a new update will be announced in the promotion and therefore we will have new opportunities to get our hands on that game we were tracking.

