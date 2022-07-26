Ionity has drawn up the new price list for the Fast fast DC charging of electric cars with a leavened energy cost when using full speed. There Jonity column network fast charging in DC up to 350 kWh they are of very high power and able to recharge the battery of those electric vehicles predisposed in DC with socket CCS Combo2 or CHADeMO.

Ionity rates, how much does fast charging in DC cost

The cost to recharge the electric car in DC with Ionity is 0.79 cents per kWh. It is a fairly high cost per kWh compared to the prices of public columns ranging from a minimum of € 0.45 if you do not use other offers with energy suppliers such as Duferco while we remember that in a private home in Italy the final average cost of the kWh varies between 0.22 and 0.30 euros.

The higher price on Fast Ionity columns is partly justified by the service that guarantees refills up to 350 kW of power. Ionity in fact currently can count on 200 fast charging stations in Europe and until now a fixed amount of 8 euros was paid regardless of the amount of kWh charged.

With the new Ionity tariff the price of electricity at the Jonity column is high!

If we take for example a consumption of 20 kWh / 100 km (the values ​​recorded by an electric car such as the Nissan Leafto travel 100 km it takes almost 16 euros.

Where are the Ionity columns located in Italy?

In Italy there are four Ionity DC fast charging points: the stations are located in Foiano della Chiana (AR), Carpi (MO), Brenner (BZ) And Brugnato (SP)in the latter case directly on the motorway along the A12 Genoa-Pisa.

Map of Ionity stations in Italy, where they are

Brissogne Nord (Aosta): 4 stalls

Binasco (Milan): 6 stalls

Piacenza: 6 stalls

Trento: 6 stalls

Brennero (Bolzano): 6 parking spaces

Montecchio Maggiore (Vicenza): 4 stalls

Monselice (Padua): 6 stalls

Portogruaro (Venice): 6 stalls

Carpi (Modena): 6 stalls

Forlì: 6 parking spaces

Rinovo Nord (Savona): 5 stalls

Ceriale Sud (Savona): 6 parking spaces

Brugnato Ovest (La Spezia): 4 stalls

Versilia East and West (Lucca): 6 stalls

Parniole (Siena): 4 stalls

Battipaglia (Salerno): 6 stalls

Power: 4 stalls

Gioia Tauro (Reggio Calabria): 2 stalls

Palermo: 2 stalls

Agira (Enna): 4 stalls

In Italy there are 4 DC Ionity fast charging points

How do you recharge in DC FAST direct current?

To charge at high speed, an electric car must be set up for fast charging through a socket CHAdeMO or CCS Combo2. Car manufacturers that support high-voltage direct current charging through the special CCS connector are Volkswagen, General Motors, BMW, Daimler, Ford, FCA, Hyundai and Tesla.

CCS Combo 2 socket for fast charging of electric cars in direct current

Cost of fast DC charging for Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Porsche electric cars

Within the join venture of Ionity are part Audi, BMW and Mercedes, plus Ford, Hyundaie and the entire Volkswagen Group. After the communication of the fast recharge price, some manufacturers present in Ionity, such as Mercedes-Benz And Audihave specified that a special rate will be applied to their motorists: 0.29 euros per kWh for Mercedes e 0.31 euros per kWh for Audi (Transit tariff of the service Audi e-tron Charging Service). Porsche has instead decided to apply the discounted rate of 0.33 euros per kWhthrough the program Porsche Charging Service.

So in order not to spend a fortune to travel to Europe with your electric vehicle with Ionity fast DC charging, it will be worthwhile join the packages that every single brand will be able to offer to its motorists.

Mercedes-Benz and Audi apply special rates to motorists who charge from an Ionity station

It is also true that most of the charges of an electric car are usually done at home or through a wallbox that supplies current at a much lower price.

