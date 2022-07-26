The new Director General of the Russian Space Agency indicated, today, Tuesday, his country’s intention to withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024, but a senior official in the American Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) reported that Moscow had not informed of its intention to withdraw from the two-decade-old partnership with the United States. United.
“Of course, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision on withdrawing from the station after 2024 was made,” Yury Borisov, Director General of the Russian Space Agency, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
Robin Gatins, NASA’s administrator for the International Space Station, said her Russian counterparts had not informed her of any such intent, as required under the station’s intergovernmental agreement.
“Nothing is official yet. We were just surprised by that too. We haven’t received anything official,” Gatines said at an International Space Station conference in Washington.
The relationship between the United States and Russia in relation to the International Space Station is one of the recent links of civil cooperation between Washington and Moscow.
However, NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos are in talks to extend Russia’s participation in the space station until 2030. The White House, earlier this year, approved NASA’s plans to continue operating the space laboratory until then.
In response to a request to clarify Russia’s plans for the International Space Station, a Roscosmos spokeswoman referred to Borisov’s comments without saying whether they represented the agency’s official position.
