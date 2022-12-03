First official appearance for the new one Ioniq 5 No, the first electric car from the Hyundai sports brand. The high-performance version of the crossover was shown in an official video released by the Korean automaker celebrating the evolution of the N brand up to the arrival of the last two concepts, the Rolling Lab RN22e and N Vision 74. of Ioniq 5 N among the sportiest cars of the Asian company suggests that the debut of the production model is imminent.

You can see it in the clip the high performance version of the battery crossover with a camouflage livery that reproduces the theme of a checkered flag. Difficult to glimpse details and peculiarities of this variant but it is possible that the first differences concern the bumper, with the possibility of having more pronounced air intakes and side skirts. As for the powertrain, the new Ioniq 5 N should adopt the solution with dual engine of 585 HP and 740 Nm, the same used by the RN22e concept which is inspired by the Ioniq 6 and above all the same configuration of the Kia EV6 GT which is based on the same platform of the group, the E-GMP. This car will then be equipped with certain technologies to simulate the racing sensations of the N range endothermic models, such as for example the N e-Shift which simulates the presence of the transmission or the N Sound+ which instead imitates the voice of a traditional engine making to reach the sound even inside the passenger compartment.

“Hyundai N is one of the fastest growing performance brands in the world. We are on track to deliver on all of our plans in line with our electrification vision.”, said Till Wartenberg, Vice President of Hyundai’s N Brand Management & Motorsport sub-division. “The rolling lab success story witnessed by the RN22e is a perfect prelude to the very first battery-electric N model, the Ioniq 5 N, which is coming soon.”