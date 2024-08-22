He tries Valeria Marini’s creams, but he gets irritation

A TikToker specializing in cosmetics tried Valeria Marini’s creams, but his review was anything but positive: the creator, in fact, rejected the products, revealing that he had an irritation.

Valeria Marini, in fact, recently launched her own cosmetics line called “Baci Stellari”, a sort of motto that has distinguished the showgirl in recent years.

“I bought the toner and the moisturizer,” she says. Hyaluronichthis is the nickname of the tiktoker, in the video – The packaging is already killing me because it is a simple white sticker stuck on these bottles. But the highlight is the tonic, which they called in such a generic way cosmetic spry. It arrived completely chipped, but I find it adequate because it reminds me a bit of this decadent opulence. As for the cream, however, I suspect that it has been used but we will pretend nothing happened”.

The creator continues: “Let’s start with the sumptuous cosmetic spray based on hyaluronic acid and aloe vera. Can I say? It has a very dense dispensing and also has a nice scent, it leaves the skin hydrated, dry and not sticky. Let’s move on to the cream, which is the thing that worries me the most because it seemed used to me. ‘A stellar formulation, with a capital S – it reads on the back of the package – enriched with pearl powder that evens out the complexion and reduces the dilation of the pores’. But can you write this stuff?”.

Ialuronicoh then applies the cream to her face: “It’s very rich, I’m having a lot of difficulty spreading it. Here Valeria I would tell you that we’re not there, no star kisses”.

A few minutes later, however, the tiktoker adds: “Small update, I got a nice irritation. So I would say no star kisses for anyone. Valeria, I’ll send you the dermatologist’s bill.”