The Israeli Army took control this Sunday of Syrian side of Mount Hermon in the demilitarized zone between Syria and Israel, before the withdrawal of the forces of the regime of Bashar al Assadaccording to the newspaper The Times of Israel.

“The Syrian side of Mount Hermon was captured by the elite unit Shaldag of the Air Force,” reported the newspaper, according to which the troops did not encounter any resistance to achieve this.

The advance of Israeli forces in the area occurs after the withdrawal of those of Bashar al Assad’s regime, which fell this morning with the arrival of the rebels in Damascus, while the Syrian leader remains unknown.

The Israeli armed forces limited themselves to reiterating “No comment”, the response they have been giving throughout the day to any question about their advances or attacks in Syrian territory.

According to the progressive newspaper Haaretzthe Army’s objective is prevent the Syrian rebels from conquering this area.

It is the first time, according to Israeli television channel 12, that the Army accesses this position, of great strategic value as an observation post, from the Yom Kippur War (1973).

This morning, the Army announced the deployment of troops within the demilitarized area, Syrian territory, as well as “in other places necessary for its security”, after the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime, about which they did not provide further details. In addition, it converted several areas in the north of the United States into closed military areas. Golan Heights, Syrian territory it has occupied since 1967.

Israel enters the demilitarized area under the pretext of protecting its population and assisting the troops of the United Nations there deployed.

The Syrian activist network Daraa 24 warned of several bombings which he attributed to Israel in the areas of Quneitra, Sheikh Maskin and Inkhilin the vicinity of the demilitarized area, as well as in Deir Aliaround Damascus.

Although the Army does not comment on the matter, different Israeli media already allege that these attacks are intended target weapons warehouses and other possible threats to Israel “of falling into the wrong hands” after the fall of the regime, as the analyst explained to EFE. Nir Bombsof the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Tel Aviv University.