The Nerazzurri coach on the eve of the match against Napoli: “They are the best team in Europe, but I still believe in the Scudetto. Romelu showed desire and sacrifice, Martinez trained well”

Simone Inzaghi’s first press conference of 2023 certifies the Piacenza coach’s desire to fight for the Scudetto. The gap from Napoli is very large and the only way to revive the Nerazzurri’s chances of the Scudetto is to overcome the leaders Napoli, 11 lengths away. The former Lazio coach has clear ideas in this regard and does not hide them in front of journalists.

TURN ENOUGH — Last season in the first leg Inter had beaten Spalletti’s team at the San Siro and that affirmation had kicked off a very positive moment in terms of results. It is inevitable that Simone thinks about an encore. “We can’t wait to start again, to take the field. Last year the match against Napoli was an exciting match that gave us a big hand for the following months. We will challenge the only unbeaten team in Europe and we will have a great desire. It will be inside or outside? It’s a very important match where tension will be more on our side. Even if I don’t call it tension: it’s the beauty of football to play matches like this. I believe in the Scudetto because there are 23 games left to go and there are so many points in prize. Inter like all the others who are chasing want to shorten from what is the best team in Europe, the only unbeaten one after Benfica and PSG lost in the league. Napoli must be congratulated for what they have done. We want to win all the games possible without looking at injuries and absences. It’s a very important match for the continuation of the tournament: there will be moments in which we will be more aggressive and others less so. They have great individuality and they did something no one has done before. They deserve credit for that. Their weaknesses? They have maintained an extraordinary level of performance, both in Italy and in Europe. In the summer they changed some players and put in other functional ones. But we are Inter and we will face Napoli with desire. Last year we got a draw and a win against them. We want to do the same thing.” See also Inter, irreplaceable Dzeko. But in June the contract expires: the situation

OFFENSIVE CHOICE — Inzaghi then spoke about his offensive department: “Finally after a long time I have the four forwards available, which never happened in 2022. Lautaro has trained well in the last 4 days, Correa is growing, Dzeko and Lukaku have worked well. I hope to to have all four of them available for the tour de force that awaits us. For tomorrow evening I will choose in the next two sessions who will take the field from the first minute. What will Lukaku give us more? Romelu we all know what quality he has. He returned with great desire and willingness to sacrifice. He had this annoying injury, but now that he’s well, he’ll guarantee us different solutions. My teams have always scored many goals and with Romelu and Correa we’ll be even stronger.”

SKRINIAR MARKET — The Piacenza coach is not afraid that Skriniar will be conditioned by market rumors and by a renewal that doesn’t arrive: “I know his qualities: he always gives everything on the pitch and he’s in love with Inter. Apart from Skriniar, I have other players who are about to expire, but also a strong company, always here in Appiano, which is working to resolve all situations. Do you want to know if I asked Santa Claus for market gifts? I always have the managers with me and they try to stay positive and attentive in case of occasions. We know the moment of the Italian teams which is difficult at an economic level. Let’s see…”. See also How is the signing of Dani Alves with Pumas going?

CERTAINTIES AND CONCERNS — Finally on the restart of the championship after a 53-day break: “It’s a new thing for me and everyone. There are more worries than certainties given the long break. The guys who were here gave it their all, those who are returning from World Cup are trying to catch up, but I’m satisfied with those who stayed here and those who left. A lot will depend on how we interpret the game: we are prepared and we want to play a high-level match. How many chances do we have of the Scudetto? to win it we will have to do something extraordinary and Napoli interrupt their streak. However, there is great hope in us. Referee Sozza? When everyone no longer even looks at the name of the referee, football will improve”.

January 3, 2023 (change January 3, 2023 | 1:10 pm)

