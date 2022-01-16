Simone Inzaghi, voiceless, does not appear at Dazn’s microphones after the draw with Atalanta. In his place, deputy Massimiliano Farris: “We tried to make a construction from below to play in depth and keep the ball with our forwards. But we came from 120 minutes of Super Cup, really tough, with Juventus, who played a match very physical. Finding yourself immediately against Atalanta, who always play on you, was not easy. It was a good match, there is also regret, because we created several chances. But Atalanta also made a great performance. ” Farris added.

“For now we can keep possession of the ball well, which must never be sterile. Over the course of the season we have brought our defensive thirds forward and it happened to score goals from third to third. We are happy with the path we have made. so far. It will be a tough season but we have shown that we are a great team. Dybala? We are happy with our striker pool: anyway Marotta is taking care of these things “, concluded Simone Inzaghi’s deputy.