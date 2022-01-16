The Managing Committee of Simples Nacional (CGSN) will meet on Friday, 21, to deliberate on extending the deadline for settling outstanding debts of companies opting for the regime, the Ministry of Economy said in a note.

According to the Folder, if the resolution is approved, it will benefit companies that formalize the option until January 31, 2022 for the Unified Special Regime for Collection of Taxes and Contributions owed by Micro and Small Businesses (Simples Nacional) . The current deadline for settlement of pending issues is also until January 31.

The ministry informed that if the extension is approved, entrepreneurs will have two more months to settle their debts.

The deadline for joining Simples Nacional remains until the last business day of January 2022 and will not be extended, as it is a device provided for in Complementary Law No.

The extension of the debt settlement period emerged as a temporary solution to the problem created by President Jair Bolsonaro when he vetoed the Refis for the installment of tax debts of small businesses and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

According to the rapporteur of the project of this Refis, deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), informed the Broadcast (real-time news system of Grupo Estado and the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo last week, the Ministry of Economy hit the hammer for the extension of the deadline from 31 January to 31 March.

“Until March 31, the extension is closed. Then, maybe even the meeting with the participation of Sebrae we can move to April 30”, said the rapporteur, who presides over the National Entrepreneurship Front.

In parallel, the Front will work for Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to convene a session of Congress in February to address the veto, whose overthrow is expected by Bolsonaro himself.

For the rapporteur, the opening of two programs to settle debts of Simples Nacional companies, announced by the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN), is good, but it does not solve. “It doesn’t have the universality that Refis would bring”, he said. “They carry out an analysis of the contributory capacity of each company, and there it can vary. In addition, the ordinance only covers those debts that are already in the PGFN, about 60%”, he said.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

