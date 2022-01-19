Simone Inzaghi was also really keen on the Italian Cup. Just look at his face at the end of the match, won by his Inter with a great comeback. “All these round of 16 were shot, we knew we were facing a quality team, in the first half we had to score more than a goal, but their goalkeeper was very good. In the second half we lost distance and clarity. After having conceded the draw we suffered. , but the lads have been very good because we wanted this quarter-final. The field has penalized us, in recent months the San Siro turf has some problems, we hope it can improve during the break. “

But the post-match analysis can only focus on Sensi, the match man who seemed destined for Sampdoria. “Stefano deserved an evening like this, he didn’t have much space but he has always trained great. As long as he has this shirt I will always consider him because he has great quality, so it is normal for him to have many requests. But if he wants to stay here, I will gladly keep him. , then he has to make choices and evaluations like the intelligent boy he is. I hold him tight as long as he has the Inter shirt. Sanchez? It is an added value, he has played 4 of the last six games as a starter and is earning the huge minute He has. The only negative note is the injury to Correa, which he didn’t want because he had recently returned and was fine. We hope to get him back immediately after the break “.