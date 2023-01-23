The Inter coach: “Skriniar is calm, he conceded for too much generosity in a good moment. Scudetto? Lasts 13 points from Napoli…”

Simone Inzaghi recriminates above all on the expulsion of Skriniar, who evidently steered the match against Empoli. “We knew – analyzes Inzaghi – that we would have difficulties, we weren’t in our best evening but the numerical inferiority penalized us. Then when in the second half we were in a good moment we conceded goals due to too much generosity and desire to do. Skriniar’s expulsion? I didn’t review the interventions well, but a double yellow card at home in the 35th minute had never happened to me, Milan see him calm, he works serenely and plays well, I know there is this stalemate on the renewal but the company is working on it.”

CHOICES — According to Inzaghi, the great victory in the Super Cup didn’t help deflate the team. “The celebrations were restricted, we had prepared the game well because the opponent is strong, if we had remained level in numbers it would have been different. Even in the final with the crossbar and other occasions it was understood that it wasn’t a very lucky evening. The changes? If I had stayed with the two strikers I would have kept Correa who was doing well, we were keeping the balance until that restart and I wanted to keep Dzeko and Lukaku to try and win in the final”. See also Zaniolo: ups and downs, but when he is there, Roma have something more

GOODBYE SCUDETTO — Inzaghi doesn’t want to deceive anyone: now he knows perfectly well that the Scudetto is basically gone. “Now 13 points from Napoli are a lot, we finish the first round with 37 points and with many regrets. Now, rather than making tables, we have to look at match by match, the standings are short apart from Napoli who are playing a separate championship”.

January 23, 2023 (change January 24, 2023 | 00:04)

