Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The specialist in children’s literature, storyteller and educator, Mónica Adriana Quirozexplains the benefits it has for our children that from a young age they run into literature. If you still don’t know how to start or what books to do it with, this information will be so interesting for both you and your little one.

benefits of reading

The storyteller explains that reading and listening to a story in a child “benefits them to expand your vocabularyfavors the development of imagination, the reading comprehension –because even when they are children who do not read they can still understand when dealing with a conflict situation or identify characters-, in addition to reduce stress and anxiety if there is a neurological condition”, he comments. Likewise, from listening to stories they begin to learn to read.

How to start?

Monica points out that, when reading with children, parents, grandparents, uncles (or whoever) it is necessary to have a dedicated moment for reading.

“In daily life, families have little time to share with their children, due to labor issues, so the recommendation is to do a routine“advises Monica Quiroz.

“For example, establish one day a week to dedicate quality time, choose a book or some literature and have a space dedicated to reading at home: some corner with a rug or cushions and have the books that are in home,” he recommends.

However, the storyteller does not avoid that having books can represent an expense, so she advises that it is possible to even use newspapers and “from there build stories of your own invention”.

“Sometimes you can have an information book in your house and you can point out insects, animals and from there create stories of your own invention,” he explains.

He also insisted that, if there is an interest in sharing literature, the public libraries of the community, as well as the Internet, are a good option. For example, search the browsers for ‘Children’s Literature’, or ‘Storytelling’ and a title that comes to mind.

Increased access to literature

The teacher and expert in children’s literature explains about the current availability of this type of book: “today there are collections such as Alone Sun, which are stories for preschoolers, minor primary and informative; the collections of Corner of the SEP; and the publisher conaféwhich has cheap books with stories of good quality in the narration and edition and that can cost from 30 pesos”.

“Children’s literature is something to which we have more access and is more popular today than in the 80s or 90s”

Recommendations for children from 0 to 3 years old

Sensory books that can be touched and have textures such as cloth are recommended. Even most of these books have animals, fruits, etc., so that they are easily understood topics and that children, in addition to understanding them, identify their shapes or sounds.

Children from 7 to 9 years old

The story The worst lady in the worldby Francisco Hinojosa, deals with the subject of terror, suspense, fear; The cat that was looking for a nameby Fumiko Takeshita, on the adoption of animals, and Mugrosaur!, by Pavel Brito, a rhymed story that causes a lot of laughter when heard.

Children from 3 to 6 years

Pop up or interactive books. For example, the classic fairy tale goldilocks in its pop up version; We can even have the same book with different versions that address the story very different from the traditional one.

Children 10 years and older

They are of an age to start reading novels, since they are considered to have more vocabulary, read more words per minute, and have more reading comprehension. For example, the novels of Roald Dahl, who wrote Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The witches.