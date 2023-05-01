The US State Department said that the second convoy organized by the US government arrived in the coastal city of Port Sudan, overlooking the Red Sea, as a prelude to the departure of those present there.

Two US officials told Reuters earlier that the United States had sent a Navy ship to Sudan to help evacuate stranded American citizens in the country where fighting broke out this month.

The two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the USNS Brunswick, an express transport ship, was temporarily in Port Sudan.

One of them added that it is likely that hundreds of citizens will be evacuated on board this ship.

The United States carried out the first evacuation of its citizens, on Saturday, through the city of Port Sudan, after it brought them there through a convoy that set off on a long journey from the capital, Khartoum.

The operation came after increasing criticism and anger among the Americans, who felt that their government had left them alone in Sudan, which has been witnessing an armed conflict since mid-April, under very dangerous security conditions.

Although many countries conducted evacuations of nationals from Sudan, the US State Department continued to insist that conditions were not conducive to conducting an evacuation of civilian nationals.