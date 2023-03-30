“invincible love” continues to surprise viewers day after day. The series, which stars Angelique Boyer and is broadcast ONLINE and LIVE on the Las Estrellas channel, has published the advance of chapter 28, which shows the conversation between Ramses and Columba. Gael’s father warns her that she could lose the love of her son, so she decides to plot something against Leona. In addition, the latter will confront David Alejo about who is her son. So that you do not miss what will happen to your favorite characters, we leave you a complete guide.

Advance of “Invincible Love” 1×28

When does chapter 28 of “Invincible Love” come out?

The episodes of “Invincible Love” can be seen on television from Monday to Friday. Chapter 28 arrives this Wednesday, March 29 and will continue the events that were seen on Tuesday.

What time to see “Invincible Love”?

the soap opera of Televisa-Univision it will have around 70 chapters. So far, it is unknown if this production will expand beyond what is mentioned. Broadcast time is 9:30 p.m.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

“Invincible Love” can be enjoyed through the channel The stars. However, if you do not have access to its signal, you must enter the website of said chain to see the transmission LIVE. It should be noted that you need to make sure that the content is available for your region.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

Find out everything that will happen in “Invincible Love”, starring Angelique Boyer. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

“Invincible Love” tells the story of Marena Ramos, who becomes Leona Bravo to get revenge on Ramses Torrenegro for the murder of his entire family. For this, she will meet Gael, a man she loved in adolescence and who is the son of the executioner of his relatives.

“Invincible Love”: cast