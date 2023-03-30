White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre called the claims of some Republican lawmakers “shameful” and “unacceptable” that Congress can do nothing to curb gun violence.

“It is unacceptable for Republicans to say that we can do nothing. Our schools, our churches, our places of worship have become deadly places for so many Americans”, accused the White House spokeswoman, two days after the last massacre , costing the lives of six people, including three children, in addition to the killer.