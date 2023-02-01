After the failure, moments of change have to be lived within the MX League, at least in theory it seems that it will be so. Yon de Luisa and Mikel Arriola have announced a work plan that outlines the path to follow for the recovery and growth of national football, both at the national team and local tournament level. And although the proposals are nothing new, since it is the same thing that public opinion has recommended and demanded for years, at least the intention to modify the bases is hopeful.
Among these multiple proposals to follow, there is one that has a deadline to be met in 2026. It is the end of timeshare, which is only available to two companies, Grupo Pachuca, which owns Tuzos, and Club León. , and Orlegi, who have Atlas and Santos. Both the Martínez family and the Irarragorri must sell some of their institutions and foreign investors are very interested.
According to information from Eric Gómez, a group of investors from the United States has already had contact with people from Grupo Pachuca and Orlegi to probe the option to buy some of its two franchises in the coming months. Although there is nothing formal, it seems that the interest is real. In the case of the Martínez, it seems more than clear that they will bet on the sale of the León and not the Tuzos, as for the Irraragorri, there is no certainty if they will sell the Atlas or the Santos team.
