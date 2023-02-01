Brussels. The equivalent of all residents of Tuscany, or more than the inhabitants of Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto adige together. It is the population of Italians suffering from cancer, over 3.6 million men and women. For the former the enemy mainly affects the prostate, lungs and colorectal tract, for the latter especially the breast. Ahead of World Cancer Day (February 4), the European Commission is issuing 27 reports, one for each of the Member States, to take stock of the situation. For Italy things are going better than in the rest of Europe, but there is little to be happy about. While the death rate decreases, it is assumed that the number of new cases will increase.

Italy, the situation in 2020

The information is updated to 2020, and is provided thanks to the collaboration with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In the reference year, 6% of Italians were struggling with cancers of various types, and of the over 3.6 million affected, the new cases, those diagnosed in 2020, were approximately 382,670 with a higher incidence among men (199,469) than to women (183,201). Between the two categories, the one that is penalized is precisely the male one. A greater number of cases is also added to a lower probability of survival than women. Result: at the end of 2020, 52% of women affected by the disease were in the healing phase or already healed, a much higher rate than that of men (39%). However, something could change and, data in hand, the change seems to be already underway. Always with 2020 as a reference, in the last decade the male mortality rate has decreased by 15%, compared to 8% for females.

The situation with respect to Europe

In comparison with other EU Member States, the cancer incidence rate in Italy (636 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) is lower than the European average (686 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). Furthermore, the country ranks among the lowest in terms of mortality rate (19th out of 27). Thanks also to the prevention system, the early discoveries of the disease, and the “high-level” therapies.

Furthermore, from a prevention point of view, Italians seem to lead a healthier life than other EU populations. People smoke less, and especially in the northern regions this habit is abandoned, there are fewer overweight or obese people than the EU average. All factors that play in favor of the country system.

But the critical issues remain, and in 2040 more new cases

There is some good news, but Italy risks seeing things worsen. Estimates indicate an increase in oncology hospitalizations of 19.5%, from 382,670 new cases in 2020 to 457,824 cases by 2040. There are at least two reasons to explain this. On the one hand there has been the suspension of visits, screening and treatment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has blocked the prevention and therapy machine. On the other, “there are regional disparities” in access to treatments and the availability of cancer centres. For Commission and OECD experts there is no doubt that the fight against cancer is destined to become increasingly “a political priority”, also for Italy.

Cancer, underlines the European Commission, represents 26% of all deaths and is the second cause of mortality in the EU after cardio-circulatory diseases. In other words, “one in four lives in the EU ends due to cancer”, explains the Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides. Even for Italy the recommendation is the same for everyone: “We must overcome the disparities”.

Meanwhile, the approval of the draft national plan for the fight against cancer 2022-2027 is being requested, “still in the approval phase”, underlines the Italy country profile. The go-ahead is considered essential since as it stands “it aligns with the recommendations of the World Health Organization” on the matter.