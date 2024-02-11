Priscila Spadinger, from Aleve, connects startups in the legal market with investors and lawyers interested in the products

A Aleve is a company that aims to invest in startups to connect them with names in the legal market. The brand works on the model of venture builder (organizations that foster the growth of several innovation companies at the same time).

According to the founder of Aleve, Priscilla Spadingerthe law market brings many opportunities for companies with an innovative bias.

The company works to connect investors to legaltechs (term in English used to define startups in the legal field). The objective is to sell 45% of the invested innovation companies in at least 5 years.

The money from the sale will be distributed among investors so that the amount invested can grow 5 to 9 times in return, he says.

Aleve still doesn't make money. Revenue will only come once the startups are sold.

In 2024, Priscila says that Aleve will focus a lot on topics linked to artificial intelligence and municipal elections.

“This topic is so hyped, AI in legal, that Aleve’s year will be about artificial intelligence and elections. After all, we are in the most electoral year in the world”declared to the Entrepreneurial Power.

To join the list of companies invested in by Aleve, you must participate in an online presentation round for the accelerator. If a startup creator has plans to participate in these events, the registration form can be found in this link.

Once invested, legaltechs will be connected to investors. Aleve takes part of the equity of the company, as a way of guaranteeing financial participation.