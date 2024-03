Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 00:05











The Education Department of the Cartagena City Council will invest 130,000 euros in the works and repairs of six schools in the municipality: Pipiripao, Santa Florentina, Mediterráneo, Vicente Ros, Aníbal and San Isidro Labrador, within the Holy Week action program. So…