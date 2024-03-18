On a recent morning, travelers streamed into La Guardia Airport in New York. Some looked unkempt as they checked their bags and headed to the security screening lines.

Everything was going on as usual, until some approached an almost empty row. One by one, they walked to a kiosk that had an iPad that took their photo. In a matter of seconds, Each passenger's image was matched with a photograph from a government database and the traveler passed the security check. There was no need for physical identification or boarding pass.

This screening through facial recognition software is just an example of how biometric technology, that uses unique physical identifiers of individuals, such as their face or fingerprintspromises to transform air transport.

This year could be the “tipping point” for the widespread use of biometrics in air travel, said Henry Harteveldt, an industry analyst at Atmosphere Research. It is possible that Rituals such as security screening, baggage drop-off and early boarding require only the face“which will help reduce wait times and stress,” he said.

In the United States, major airlines have increasingly invested in facial recognition technology, as are the government agencies in charge of aviation security. Elsewhere, a growing number of international airports are installing electronic doors with biometric capability and self-service kiosks at immigration and customs.

That could mean a Greater security and faster processing for passengers, experts say. But it also raises concerns about privacy and ethics.

Morgan Klaus Scheuerman, a researcher at the University of Colorado who studies the ethics of artificial intelligence and digital identityl, said many questions have arisen about the use of biometrics at airports: How are the systems trained and evaluated? Would opting out be considered a red flag? What if your documents don't match your current appearance?

Melissa Conley, an executive at the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, said biometric technology is better than human agents at quickly matching faces. “The machines don't get tired,” she said.

Facial recognition cuts baggage drop by more than a minute and reduces security interaction from 25 seconds to about 10 seconds, said Greg Forbes of Delta Air Lines, which is testing a biometric program at La Guardia and four other U.S. airports.

The time savings add up, making the line noticeably faster, he added.

Other airlines have begun similar experiments.

A recent report from SITA, a global information technology provider, says that the 70 percent of global airlines use some form of biometric identification by 2026and 90 percent of airports are investing in this technology.

More complete experiments have already landed at some airports outside the US. This year, the Singapore Changi Airport intends to eliminate the passport for departures; All passengers, regardless of their nationality, will be able to use this system. In it Frankfurt airport, Germanypassengers can now use their faces from the moment of check-in until boarding. The airport is installing biometric technology in its two terminals.

At Beijing Capital International Airport, the country's busiest airport, travelers can use the facial recognition throughout your trip, even for pay for items in duty free shops.

But critics believe the technology's convenience does not outweigh the high potential for abuse — from unlimited surveillance to unintended effects such as perpetuating racial and gender discrimination.

On a recent afternoon at NY's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Brad Mossholder, 45, used Delta's digital ID queue to rush through security and skip a dozen travelers in an adjacent lane. He was flying to San Diego, California, and, as a frequent business traveler, had already used facial recognition. The process is faster and easier, Mossholder said, and he wasn't concerned about privacy.

“Honestly, my picture is on LinkedIn and a million social media sites,” he said. “If you really wanted to see a picture of me, you could.”

By: CHRISTINE CHUNG