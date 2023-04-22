Investigative Journalism | Ylen MOT’s Anu Rummukainen and Jessica Stolzmann won the national Snow Shovel award

The local snow shovel award went to Veera Järvenpää from Pieksämäki Lehte.

Investigating The Journalism Association has awarded the 2022 national Snow Shovel Award to the Yle MOT program Anu Rummukainen and To Jessica Stolzmann. The annual Snow Shovel rewards the best piece of investigative journalism of the year.

Drummukainen and Stolzmann brought with his explanation present the problems of the emission credit market in an understandable way. Emission credit trading is typically very opaque, notes the Investigative Journalism Association in its announcement about the awardee.

In the cases made by Rummukainen and Stolzmann, the problem of emission compensations used by state-owned companies and the shortcomings of the entire system were highlighted.

“The whole thing with the internet stuff hits the nerve of the times. Although internationally corporate greenwashing has sometimes been discussed diligently in the media, the matter has rarely been treated critically in our country”, member of the Board of Investigative Journalism Hanna Nikkanen says.

Rummukainen and Stolzmann’s stories reveal that the effectiveness of projects financed by Finavia, Fortum, Finnair and several other Finnish state companies is questionable and supervision is weak.

The winners say they are taken and grateful for the award.

“This was a really complicated topic, but it was worthwhile to figure it out,” Stoltzmann commented on receiving the award in Yle’s press release.

“The case process opened the eyes to how eco-deeds are greened and how to get state companies to believe in compensation,” says Rummukainen.

From the past different from the previous years, the Investigative Journalism Association also awarded the local investigative journalism Snow Shovel Award. Local topics often become national, but they are easily overshadowed, the association justified the need for the award.

Received the local-regional snow shovel award Veera Järvenpää About the story published in Pieksämäki Lehti about the problematic real estate deals in the locality. An economic pattern opened up from them, the investigation of which extended even abroad. As a result, many national media also began to investigate the case.

National five other finalists were also nominated for the award.

Helsingin Sanomat’s editor Paavo Teittinen article Unnecessary delay clarified the shortcomings of the investigation of sexual crimes and, through touching and telling case examples, shed light on how the shortcomings and long duration of the investigation make it difficult to get justice.

Teittinen’s story showed glaring flaws in the police’s actions, in the light of which the progress of investigations in serious crimes even seemed random. Later, the legality supervisor’s report that followed the article confirmed the shortcomings brought up by the article. The sensitive nature of the cases required special consideration when making the case.

Iltalehten Jarno Liski revealed in his storyhow the CEO with a Supo background acquired Finnish citizenship for a super-rich Russian oligarch.

Long Play Karoliina Paananen your picture in his storyhow the leaders of Helsinki School have strived for relationships with students.

Editor of Suomen Kuvalehti Matti Rämö handled in his story activities and motives of the wolf poisoning network.

Yle Urheilu Riikka Smolander-Slotte told in his report about problems in the training methods of the rhythmic gymnastics national team.

Local In addition to Järvenpää, two finalists were nominated for the Snow Shovel Award:

Morning newspaper Minna Ala-Heikkilä series of stories showed that the activities of a regionally significant economic power user did not stand the light of day in all respects. Uncovering the unhealthy management culture also led to concrete changes in the company’s administration.

Savon Sanomat Marita Tiihonen and Tommi Turunen brought to the public dizziness Behind the scenes of the Kuopio Football Club. The disclosure of grievances was not only significant for local actors, but also for sports circles more broadly, the Association of Investigative Journalism estimates.

Last year Snow Shovel Award was granted HS’s Teittinen, whose article was published in April 2021 Investigation closed revealed serious shortcomings in the investigation of human trafficking crimes.