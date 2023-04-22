Home page politics

Bona Hyun

Putin relies on support from Wagenknecht and the AfD in the Ukraine war. Moscow officials are hoping for an alliance between the two camps. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa/ITAR-TASS/imago (montage)

Moscow wants to manipulate the course of the war by intervening in German politics. Russian secret documents provide insights into what Putin’s plans are.

Moscow – The Kremlin wants to undermine support for Ukraine and is counting on the help of the AfD and Left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht. Both made themselves known again and again with pro-Russian tones. A series of sensitive Russian secret documents from July to November show that high-ranking Moscow officials therefore want to form an anti-war coalition between Wagenknecht and the AfD.

According to US leaks, Putin hopes for a cross front from the AfD and the Wagenknecht camp

In the documents that the Washington Post present, are said to have met with Kremlin officials and Russian political strategists who reported on their attempts to implement the plans. “We know these tactics from the Cold War, when the Soviets tried to influence and manipulate anti-war movements,” an anonymous German security official told the US newspaper.

However, the documents should not prove any direct contact between Russia and the AfD or Wagenknecht. However, there are indications that people close to Wagenknecht and AfD members were in contact with Russian officials when the plans were being drawn up.

It is also said that Sergey Kiriyenko, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, assembled the group of strategists on July 13, 2022. He is said to have said that Germany should become the “focus” for the Kremlin in Europe’s efforts to support the Ukraine at war to undermine. The aim is to discredit the EU, the USA, Great Britain and NATO and to make it clear to the Germans that the sanctions against Russia are harmful to them. The proportion of Germans who want to improve relations with Russia should increase by ten percent within three months.

Putin wants to circumvent sanctions through an anti-war coalition – Wagenknecht excludes cooperation with AfD

The new anti-war coalition of the AfD with Wagenknecht should win “a majority in elections at every level” in Germany and increase the reputation of the AfD “beyond the 13 percent.” The AfD should become the party of “German unity” and the sanctions against Russia sell as non-German interests. That’s what it says out loud Washington Post probably in one of the secret documents – dated September 9th.

Opposite of Washington Post said Wagenknecht that there would be no cooperation with the AfD and that she had had no contact with representatives of the Russian state. The AfD leadership did not comment on the newspaper. The left-wing politician, who is thinking about founding a party, had previously received praise from the AfD. According to media reports, AfD politician Björn Höcke had invited Wagenknecht to his party. “You will never enforce your ideas of peace policy with this party,” said Höcke about the left. Wagenknecht is also popular with right-wing voters.

Proximity of AfD politicians and Wagenknecht to the Kremlin is reflected in controversial “peace plans”.

Most recently, Wagenknecht caused a stir with her peace initiatives. In her controversial “Peace Manifesto” she and journalist Alice Schwarzer called for Ukraine to stop delivering weapons and to avoid negotiating with Putin. Critics, including the former Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, accused Wagenknecht and Black Putin of propaganda. “Since 2014 I have had the feeling that Sahra Wagenknecht is being paid by Putin,” said Owsjannikova on ZDF Talk Markus Lanz.

There were also repeated suspicions that AfD MPs were close to the Kremlin. AfD honorary chairman Alexander Gauland presented an equally controversial “peace plan”, which was rejected in the Bundestag. Among other things, the Russian troops are to be withdrawn “gradually” and in return the arms deliveries to Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia are to be ended “gradually”. Also Appearances on Russian State TV as well as Travel to Russian-occupied territories support the assumptions.