Along with detectives, journalists are the great stars of intrigue films of all time. The topic makes for an endless saga, so it must be limited. In this case, they are films based on real cases, with rigorous investigations well translated to the screen, American, and cinematically impressive: Four titles: 'All the President's Men', the 'mother' of cinema about investigative journalism, 'Spotlight ', about the investigation into pedophilia within the Boston Catholic Church, 'The Pentagon Files', about the massive cover-up of secrets by the US government about the Vietnam War, and 'Uncovered', about the investigation of the Weinstein case that gave rise to 'me too'. Four titles that are all a poker of aces.

Starring Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford, Jack Warden, Martin Balsam, Hal Holbrook, Jason Robards, Jane Alexander, Meredith Baxter and Ned Beatty. A classic of American cinema that has become a point of reference in the history of cinema about politics and journalism and that portrays what was the Watergate case, which ended with the resignation of Richard Nixon from the presidency of the United States. The real event that it narrates left its mark on an entire American generation, whose values ​​collapsed when they realized for the first time that the president of the United States himself could be a man as corrupt and lying as anyone else.

A seemingly ordinary robbery in the Watergate apartment building in Washington DC, in 1972, unleashes a journalistic storm that will generate a major political scandal. Investigated by two young journalists from the Washington Post, it will conclude with the resignation of the president of the United States himself, the Republican Richard Nixon. Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) and Bob Woodward (Robert Redford), two young journalists, are part of the new breed of investigative reporters at the Washington Post. Eager to obtain recognition for their efforts, they join together to investigate an apparent robbery at the offices of the Democratic Party in the Watergate Building in Washington DC. It will not take them long to discover that behind this incident lies an intricate web of intrigue and strange secrets that point to to a conspiracy. For months, Bernstein and Woodward will work alone without anyone believing that something dark exists behind a minor incident. However, the situation will take a turn when they obtain the secret help of confidential sources, essential to reveal a dark political plot that involves all of the president's men, in reference to the members of the committee for Nixon's re-election.

With a meticulous script by William Gooldman, it follows the steps of the investigation into the Watergate case, faithfully following Bernstein and Woodward's book, handling with enormous skill all the mechanisms of intrigue that allow for an interested view of the film throughout its more than 10 years. two hours of footage. The film won Oscars: for best artistic direction, for best supporting actor (Jason Robards), for best sound and for best adapted screenplay, and was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress (Jane Alexander), for best direction , to the best editing and the best photography. He arrived in Spain on October 21, 1976.

Available on Rakuten TV 'Spotlight' (Tom McCarthy 2015)

Starring Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, John Slattery, Brian d'Arcy James and Stanley Tucci. The fascinating true story of the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation carried out by Boston Globe journalists, which shook the foundations of the very conservative city of Boston when they uncovered a series of sexual abuses committed by pedophile priests and caused a huge crisis in the diocese from Boston, which he tried to hide.

At the beginning of the 21st century, the Spotlight section of the Boston Globe newspaper is made up of a group of journalists who do in-depth reporting, among them the veteran Walter Robinson (Michael Keaton), the brave Michael (Mark Ruffalo) and the young Sacha (Rachel McAdams). ). In 2002 and with the arrival of the new director Marty Baron (Liev Schreiber), they look for a compelling case, putting the best journalists in charge. They soon begin an article project about several priests accused by their victims of pedophilia, of having abused them during their childhood, which soon becomes a detailed investigation by this team of journalists. On their path in search of the truth, the team of reporters will encounter a path full of obstacles. To prove their investigation they will have to track down archives, interview victims, compare testimonies and fight against the secrecy of the Catholic Church and in particular of the Archdiocese of Boston, discovering in their investigation the cover-up carried out for decades by the high echelons of religious, legal and government organizations, Boston. The case reaches the front pages of the international press and shakes the Catholic Church at its core as it is the case of the greatest pedophilia of the ecclesiastical institution. The Boston Globe won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for exposing this extensive cover-up of pedophilia cases throughout Massachusetts.

A tribute to journalistic teamwork and having everything very well tied up before making the investigation public. The film won the Oscar for Best Picture and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Leading Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Best Leading Actress (Rachel McAdams), Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Editing. Its premiere in Spain took place on January 29, 2016.

Available on Filmin, and for rent on Apple TV 'The Pentagon Files' (Steven Spielberg, 1917)

Starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Bruce Greenwood and Matthew Rhys. Steven Spielberg signs a praise for press freedom, based on real events. A political thriller that tells of the confrontation between the New York Times newspapers and especially the Washington Post, a competitor of the former, with the administration of Richard Nixon for the publication of secret reports on the Vietnam War that the White House did not want them to see. the light. Its publication generated a huge debate about freedom of expression and ended in a tough legal battle before the Supreme Court. Spielberg rigorously combines the work of the Post's editors and editors with that of its owner, at the time when the company goes public and the shareholders, especially large banks, who do not want to become owners of a newspaper facing the Nixon administration .

In June 1971, major US newspapers, including The New York Times and The Washington Post, took a bold stand for free speech, reporting on classified Pentagon documents and the cover-up. massive secrets by the government, which had lasted four decades and four American presidencies, above all to confirm the impossibility of winning the Vietnam War. At that time, Katherine Graham (Meryl Streep), the first female editor of the Washington Post, and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) were trying to relaunch a failing newspaper. Together they form an unlikely team and decide to make the bold decision to support The New York Times and fight against the Nixon Administration's attempt to restrict the first amendment… The Post documents collected classified information about the Vietnam War. Its publication sparked a huge debate about freedom of expression and ended in a tough legal battle before the Supreme Court.

A look at what lies behind a newspaper, the high business spheres, combining it with great skill with the work of the editorial staff. The film is narrated with enormous precision and is essential for journalists but also for newspaper owners. The film, which can be seen as a prequel to 'All the President's Men', had no Oscars or nominations, not because of its lack of quality, which is beyond any doubt, but because of the Hollywood Academy's aversion to awarding awards. a Spielberg work. The film premiered in Spain on January 19, 2018.

Available on Movistar Plus+ 'Uncovered' (Maria Schrader, 2022)

Starring Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle, Angela Yeoh and Maren Heary. An essential drama based on the real events of the famous 'Weinstein case' that shows the investigation of the New York Times, touching on topics ranging from journalism to sexual abuse, about Harvey Weinstein, sexual predator and all-powerful director of Miramax.

In 2017, two New York Times reporters, Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan), investigate possible victims of abuse by film producer Harvey Weinstein (Mike Houston), of Miramax, a very complex investigation because the victims refuse to speak, due to confidentiality clauses, and because they have bought their silence. Megan and Jodi finally publish their journalistic investigation into Weinstein's sexual abuse, at first with very few testimonies, but little by little they increase. The allegations serve as a catalyst for the burgeoning #MeToo movement around the world, breaking decades of silence on the issue of sexual assault in Hollywood, changing American culture forever, and ultimately resulting in Weinstein being sentenced to 23 years in prison. .

Maria Schrader ('Stefan Zweig, goodbye to Europe') directs this film based on the best seller 'She Said: The journalistic investigation that uncovered the abuses of Harvey Weinstein and promoted the #MeToo movement'. A beautiful film between documentary, denunciation and intrigue. In the production of the film is, among others, Brad Pitt through his production company Plan B. The premiere in Spain took place on December 28, 2022.