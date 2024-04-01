Airlines need to allow passengers to change their booking without losing their return ticket. The head of the Public Consumer Initiative (OPI) Oleg Pavlov told Izvestia, commenting on the initiative of State Duma deputies and the All-Russian Association of Passengers (PLO) to prohibit the cancellation of tickets for return flights.

“Yes, indeed, such a problem exists. Round-trip tickets are issued as part of a single booking; if the consumer is late for the first flight, the consumer may lose his return ticket. It is not right. Therefore, the proposed measure to abolish ticket cancellations can be assessed extremely positively; it is very important for consumers,” Pavlov explained.

According to him, in the development of this proposal, passengers should be allowed to partially cancel or change their reservation without losing their return ticket.

“For example, when a consumer has taken a round-trip ticket and wants to cancel the round-trip ticket, but the return ticket suits him. In these cases, he is now also forced to cancel the entire reservation. But the problem is that in order to save money, the consumer buys non-refundable tickets, so if he needs to change the departure time of the first flight, he automatically loses two tickets and incurs additional costs,” the expert noted.

