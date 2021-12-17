Despite assurances that he wanted to support the investigation into the fatal shot on the set of the western “Rust”, the Golden Globe winner now refused to voluntarily hand over his cell phone.

B.t the investigation into Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot on the set of the western “Rust”, the tone is sharper. Following the protests of the main actor and co-producer to support the sheriff of the Santa Fe district, New Mexico, Baldwin has now requested a search resolution for the investigation of his cell phone.

As the investigator Alexandria Hancock explained, the Golden Globe winner had previously refused the voluntary release of the cell phone. While filming on the Bonanza Creek film ranch, a shot went off in late October as Baldwin was preparing for a scene.

The camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was fatally wounded, the director Joel Souza was slightly injured by the bullet from Baldwin’s revolver. After the accident, there were allegations of inadequate safety precautions on the set.

Still, 63-year-old Baldwin said in an interview two weeks ago that charges against him were “highly unlikely”. A day later, however, the public prosecutor announced that legal action could not be ruled out.