In the last episode of Big Brother Vip, the one that aired on Monday evening, the Vippos announced whether or not they will leave the House. Among those who want to leave is Aldo Montano, whose decision worries Manuel Bortuzzo, who now considers him as a reference figure.

From the earliest days in the Casa del Big Brother Manuel Bortuzzo has bonded a lot with Aldo Montano. The two, united by the passion for it sport, they supported each other in the House, helped and recommended.

It seemed they both meant to say goodbye to the program but, in the end, Manuel changed his mind and stayed in the House, probably to continue his acquaintance with Lucrezia Selassiè, of which by now he said he was very much in love.

The swimmer, so, in these hours has tried to persuade the roommate, convincing him to stay with him in the reality show, until March 14.

Manuel Bortuzzo wants to be with Aldo Montano

The friendship between Aldo Montano and Manuel Bortuzzo made millions of fans dream of the Big Brother and, in fact, the two are a lot appreciated from the public, to whom they give big emotions. Recently, however, something has put a strain on their relationship: the extension of the program.

As announced by Gentlemen, in fact, the Big Brother Vip will last until March, thus preventing the gieffini to spend Christmas with your family. Competitors were given the opportunity to decide whether stay in the game or go out and, in addition to the Cipriani, even the famous fencer decided to officially withdraw.

In the beginning too Manuel he wanted to leave Home but then, thanks to his relationship with Lucrezia Selassiè, has announced that he wants to continue his path.

A few hours ago, however, the boy had a emotional breakdown right with her, trusting how much he suffers at the idea of ​​his friend leaving him “alone”. In tears, the boy showed all of his fragility and she wanted to console him and give him the necessary strength.

The two, in fact, are now very close and even if there are still those who do not believe in their story Manuel And Lucretia they have already confessed their feelings.

“You know that in confessional they asked me about you … You have to stay, that is, yes that you should stay“

he said then Manuel to the roommate, trying to convince him to stay but the Olympic champion seems adamant: he wants to spend Christmas with hers family!