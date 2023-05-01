Monday, May 1, 2023, 10:18
The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating this Monday the violent death of a minor under 15 years of age in Sant Hipòlit de Voltregà (Barcelona) and are looking for the alleged perpetrator, who has fled. The event occurred in a wooded area, and the author would have shot the boy several times and then fled.
The event occurred around 05:00 in the morning. And now, the Mossos Special Intervention Group (GEI) is working to locate the individual.
The police force has opened an investigation to clarify the facts.
#Investigate #shooting #death #minor #Barcelona
