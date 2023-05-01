Home page politics

Russia fires another high-ranking general. This time it concerns the “Butcher of Mariupol”. He was only in office for seven months.

Moscow – Russia fires another top general in the face of the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, in charge of military logistics, was dismissed on Sunday. The French news agency reports AFP.

The general had held the post for only seven months. Since the attack on the Ukraineon February 24, 2022, the logistics of the troops loyal to Moscow repeatedly show serious shortcomings.

Dismissal in the face of counter-offensive: Wagner boss complains about lack of ammunition

Whether the recall in connection with an expected counter-offensive by Kyiv occurred is unclear. However, improving military logistics is likely to have a high priority in Russian military strategy.

In an interview published on Saturday (April 29), the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, about missing artillery ammunition. Losses are five times higher than necessary because of the lack of artillery ammunition, the mercenary boss said in an interview with the Russian war blogger War Gonzo. Prigozhin threatened the Kremlin with drastic measures at this point.

Logistical mistakes: Putin’s military has significant shortcomings

One Research by the Dutch Oryx team recently also shows that the soldiers from Russia repeatedly use equipment that is almost ready for a museum be sent to the front. Serious errors in logistics also became apparent at the beginning of the Russian attack. When trying to storm Kiev, Russian tanks kept getting stuck due to a lack of fuel. While this may not have been Mizintsev’s timeframe of responsibility, it shows the significant and ongoing shortcomings in logistics.

In addition, the complaints from the ranks of the Russian soldiers are piling up. Recently, a group of recruits stated that they would only be given water. Without the support of people who would give them food and other things, they would have been lost long ago, one of the soldiers in the video laments.

Russia: Deputy defense minister dismissed

It seems obvious that Vladimir Putin wants to get these weak points in his army under control in view of the expected counter-offensive by Ukraine. Mizintsev’s successor will be Alexei Kuzmenkov, a former National Guard officer. That reports AFP citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The rank of Deputy Minister of Defense also passes from Mizintsev to Kuzmenkov.

Mizintsev’s predecessor, Dmitry Bulgakov, was then released seven months into the war. Even then, the Russian army was under pressure from various counter-offensives from Kiev. Shortly before the appointment of Mizintsev, the armed forces had to withdraw from the Kharkiv region, like the German press agency reported at the time.

Mizintsev has also become known as the “Butcher of Mariupol”. He is said to have been responsible for the massive attacks on the port city, which claimed many civilian lives in southern Ukraine. In Great Britain he is therefore on the list of sanctioned persons. (Lucas Maier)