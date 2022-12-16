Giovanni Battista Facchinetti was 80 years old and had just said goodbye to his deceased wife when he was run over in the street: “It was already tried”

A very sad story, which has moved the web and which comes from Travagliato, in the province of Brescia. Giovanni Battista Facchinetti he passed away at the age of 80 just hours after his wife’s funeral.

Had just said goodbye to his late wifewhen he was crossing viale Conciliazione and it was hit by a car. The driver of the latter was probably unable to see the old man due to the thick fog.

Giovanni Battista Facchinetti was transported to the hospital and the doctors immediately gave him the treatment he needed. His condition they didn’t look serioushowever within 48 hours, the 80-year-old got worse, until his heart stopped stopped forever.

The words of the Mayor after the disappearance of Giovanni Battista Facchinetti, well liked by all

The Mayor Renato Pasinetti explained that the complications that arose as a result of the investment, were caused by age of man and, sure enough, it was already tried by the loss of his wife.

Spirit and the will to heal are known to play a major role in these cases. Unfortunately, Mr. Facchinetti was already very saddened by the loss of his wife. He was a very active person, always ready to give himself for others.

Everyone in the municipality knew him, after his retirement and after leaving his well-known business in the hands of his children, Facchinetti continued to give his contribution to the community.

The car that hit him was traveling at low speed. Unfortunately, with the collision, the octogenarian fell and has hit my head.

He had just lost his wife and maybe let himself go. He has reunited with his beloved and is now free from all suffering. Two bereavements for the family, after a few days. The story will remain forever in the hearts of all those who knew and loved Giovanni Battista Facchinetti.