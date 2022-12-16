CDA Member of Parliament Harry van der Molen is leaving the House of Representatives. He was absent for almost 10 months last year after a burnout. That made him realize that he has to ‘make choices’.

Van der Molen (42) calls parliamentary membership a ‘unique job’ and ‘particularly honourable’. “Every time you walk into the main hall with the blue chairs, you have the chance to mean something to people,” he writes in a statement on the CDA site. “I have been doing that with great pleasure for years. But the work also cost me a lot personally.”

In 2021 Van der Molen reported sick for a long time, he had a burnout. He returned to the House of Representatives in January 2022. "My health is going well at the moment." But, he writes, to keep it that way he has to 'make choices'. "I need a number of healthy growth rings around my trunk."

Next week, Van der Molen will therefore say goodbye after ‘months of deliberation’. “Anyone who knows me a little knows that this has not been an easy choice.”

Van der Molen, who was previously alderman of Leeuwarden and chairman of the CDJA, already has a new job. He will become director of Marketing, Communications & Public Affairs at Firda secondary vocational education institution in Friesland and North Flevoland. “I lost my heart to MBO years ago. I think it’s great that I can dedicate myself to this again.”

