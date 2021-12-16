Invented rape, for 10 years forced to live with the false accusation of abusing a woman: the judge at the end of the long ordeal orders not to proceed

Ten were the years of the long ordeal lived by a 60 year old from Isola del Liri (Frosinone), accused by a woman of having sexually abused her. The man has not given up for years, even dealing with the suspicious looks of others all the time, to prove he is innocent.

The man, a former commercial agent, was accused by the Polish maid from sexual violence and injuries. Accusations from which he was acquitted only last Tuesday by the Gup of the Court of Cassino who evaluated them as totally made up and groundless, set up only for the purpose of obtaining money. The judge of the preliminary hearing then issued a ruling not to proceed, after having been able to analyze the papers.

But the delay of justice and the false accusation against the sixty-year-old have cost the compromise of personal and family relationships, friendships and more. Now, when the battle is over, the former commercial agent declares he wants to “just forget”, he writes the messenger.

Violence of women, when the report is false

Cases of false reports and fake victims in Italy are unfortunately on the agenda. As told to Affaritaliani.it the marriage lawyer Gian Ettore Gassani a few weeks ago the problem of the woman who reports the forgery is widespread and is a ball and chain for the judiciary. More than 60% of the judgments surveyed end up by dismissal, acquittal or acquittal candando in the void (read the interview here ).

In this case, which happened in the province of Frosinone, it all began in 2010, when the retired man decided to hire a woman of Polish descent to assist him with the housework. A forty-year-old who at first seems perfect for the job, “cordial and warm, willing”. But a few months are enough for the idyll to turn into a nightmare. The woman goes to the emergency room and, after having been reported, reports that she has been abused by her employer. Then he disappears, while the investigations begin in 2011.

The sixty-year-old immediately declares himself innocent. Once the preliminary investigations are closed with the request for indictment, the file ends up before the Gup of the Court of Cassino. The procedure is hinged and the accused repeatedly asks for a confrontation with the alleged victim. But the woman was no longer available nor did she appear before the Gup.

At the end of the race, the man feels only to say that “it’s the end of a nightmare. That woman received only good. I had faith in justice which, albeit late, has arrived “. The final provision of the Gup would rest on two elements advanced by defence of man: one related to DNA performed on women’s clothing, where she claimed there were traces of her rapist, and that gave a negative result. Added to this was the fact that the defense has entered the proceedings before the Gup, one of the cornerstones of the right to defense sanctioned by the European Court of Justice which recognizes the accused confrontation with one’s accuser. The prolonged absence of the Polish from the national territory prevented any confrontation, as a consequence it was infringement of the right to defense.

In addition, an important circumstance related to the statements made by the woman at the time of the complaint. The woman claimed to have called a relative several times to ask for support, but from the telephone records that the judicial police filed in the file, there is no trace. All elements that ultimately led to the decision not to proceed.